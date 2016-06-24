GÜNDEM HABERLERİ

Avrupa'nın Güçlü Medyası
Vergi dairesi genel müdürü istifa etti
DENK'in seçimlere girmesi 600 imzaya bağlı
Hollanda dünya sıralamasında ilk üçe girdi
Polis el koyduğu eşya ve paraların üstüne konuyor
Grip Hollanda'yı felç etti
Amsterdam vatandaşları borçtan kurtarmaya kararlı Amsterdam vatandaşları borçtan kurtarmaya kararlı

Hollanda'da yaşanan ekonomik krizin ardından borçlanan vatandaşların çaresiz kalmaması için kolları sıvayan Amsterdam belediyesi yeni bir kampanya ile geliyor....

Diyarbakır’da hain saldırı: Şehit ve yaralılar var Diyarbakır’da hain saldırı: Şehit ve yaralılar var

Diyarbakır'ın Sur Bölgesi'nde harfiyat alanında patlama oldu, 1 polis şehit oldu, 3 kişi ise yaralandı....

PVV lideri Wilders’a şok PVV lideri Wilders’a şok

Hollanda’da genel seçimler yaklaşırken, siyasi partilerin duruşu netlik kazanmaya başladı. ...

” Hollanda’da eğitim devletin rant kapısı oldu ” ” Hollanda’da eğitim devletin rant kapısı oldu ”

Hollanda'da Öğrenci Eylem Komitesi LAKS, eğitimin son yıllarda devlet için gelir kapısı olarak kullanılmasına son vermek için seçimlere katılma kararı aldığını açıkladı....

Kızıl Haç: tedbir almadan sokağa çıkmayın Kızıl Haç: tedbir almadan sokağa çıkmayın

Hollanda'da son günlerde yaşanan olumsuz hava koşulları nedeniyle Kızıl Haç vatandaşların tedbirli olmaları konusunda uyardı....

Hollanda’da gözaltı yine ölümle bitti Hollanda’da gözaltı yine ölümle bitti

Hollanda'da haftasonu polis tarafından gözaltına alınan 30 yaşında bir vatandaşın götürüldüğü karakolda hayatını kaybettiği belirtildi....

Kızıl Haç: tedbir almadan sokağa çıkmayın

Hollanda'da son günlerde yaşanan olumsuz hava koşulları nedeniyle Kızıl Haç vatandaşların tedbirli olmaları konusunda uyardı....

PVV lideri Wilders'a şok

Hollanda’da genel seçimler yaklaşırken, siyasi partilerin duruşu netlik kazanmaya başladı. ...

" Hollanda'da eğitim devletin rant kapısı oldu "

Hollanda'da Öğrenci Eylem Komitesi LAKS, eğitimin son yıllarda devlet için gelir kapısı olarak kullanılmasına son vermek için seçimlere...

Meksika’da gece kulübünü taradılar! Meksika’da gece kulübünü taradılar!

Meksika Playa del Carmen kentinde düzenlenen BPM Festivali'ne düzenlenen silahlı saldırıda 8 kişi hayatını kaybetti....

Amsterdam vatandaşları borçtan kurtarmaya kararlı

Hollanda'da yaşanan ekonomik krizin ardından borçlanan vatandaşların çaresiz kalmaması için kolları sıvayan Amsterdam belediyesi yeni bir kampanya ile geliyor....

Facebook'tan bir bomba daha!
FM radyo yayınına son veren ilk ülke olacak
ABD'de Türk öğrenci, yeni bir tür galaksi keşfetti
Bilim adamından şok keşif! Artık hasta olmuyorum…
WhatsApp bu telefonlarda artık çalışmayacak!
Bilim dünyasını değiştirecek 10 buluş
Galaxy S6 Edge de Alev Aldı!
Türk hacker ordusu geliyor
Yumurta kabuğundan kağıt üretildi
Bakan'dan hızlı internet müjdesi
Çağla Büyükakçay, Fransız tenisçi Dodin ile eşleşti
FIFA Dünya Kupası kararını açıkladı
Trabzonlu boksörlerin hedefi dünya şampiyonluğu

Savunma sporlarında dereceler elde eden 17 yaşındaki Yaren Şişman ile 19 yaşındaki Melek Yamak, dünya şampiyonasına birlikte hazırlanıyor....

Avustralya Açık'ta 6 Türk tenisçi
Hollandalılar hazırlık maçına gelmiyor
Sofuoğlu : "Emeklilik yaşıma geldim"
Madalyaya doymuyor
