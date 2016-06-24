Avrupa'nın Güçlü Medyası
Maaşlarını alamayan Türk işçiler greve gitti Maaşlarını alamayan Türk işçiler greve gitti...
Diş işlerimiz ‘Kaya’ gibi Diş işlerimiz ‘Kaya’ gibi
Hollanda Adalet Bakanı istifa etti Hollanda Adalet Bakanı istifa etti
Günah Keçisi aramayın! Günah Keçisi aramayın!
Türkiye Dolar’ı bir yıllığına çiviledi Türkiye Dolar’ı bir yıllığına çiviledi...
    83.927 %0.12

    984.99 %-0.08

    3.87 %0.21

    4.1345 %0.37

Değerli görünen değersizler… Değerli görünen değersizler…

Hollanda’da Türkler dünyanın her yerinde olduğu gibi her şeyi herkesten çok biliyor. Okumadan, dinlemeden, görmeden, yaşamadan bilmek sadece bize, bizim insanımıza özgü ...

Alman nüfusu eriyor Alman nüfusu eriyor

Almanya Federal İstatistik Dairesi'nin yayınladığı rapora göre Almanya'nın nüfusu bugün 82 milyon 800 bin kişi. Daire yetkilileri 2012 yılında nüfusun 82 milyon 500 bin o...

PTT çalışanı iPhone’da güvenlik açığı buldu, adını Apple’ın sitesine yazdırdı PTT çalışanı iPhone’da güvenlik açığı buldu, adını Apple’ın sitesine...

iPhone'daki güvenlik açığını firmaya bildiren ve bir Türk olarak firmanın resmi sitesindeki listeye adını yazdıran PTT Genel Müdürlüğü memuru Fatma Yılmaz, "Firmanın düny...

TSK açıkladı : DAEŞ El-Bab’dan çekiliyor! TSK açıkladı : DAEŞ El-Bab’dan çekiliyor!

TSK, DEAŞ terör örgütünün TSK’nın yürüttüğü kararlı harekattan dolayı ümitlerinin ciddi şekilde kırıldığını ve El Bab'dan çekilmeye hazırlandığını bildirdi....

Aylardır maaşlarını alamayan Türk işçiler greve gitti. İş veren RATP ise imajımız zedelendi diyip davacı oldu. ...

Dent Groep Antalya, Hollanda’da kendine ‘Kaya’ gibi bir partner buldu. Yeni Nesil Diş Hekimliği misyonu ile 2006 yılında kurulan ve Türkiye’de 12 şubeye ulaşan Dent Gr...

Müslüman Havalimanı çalışanına saldırı Müslüman Havalimanı çalışanına saldırı...
Avrupalı Türk Demokratlar Birliğine yönelik saldırılar Avrupalı Türk Demokratlar Birliğine yöne...

GÜNDEM HABERLERİ

Almanya Federal İstatistik Dairesi'nin yayınladığı rapora göre Almanya'nın nüfusu bugün 82 milyon 800 bin kişi. Daire yetkilileri 2012 yılında nüfusun 82 milyon 500 bin olduğunu, ülke nüfusu...

Avrupalı Türk Demokratlar Birliğine yönelik saldırılar Avrupalı Türk Demokratlar Birliğine yönelik saldır...
Almanya’da “siyasilere hakaret” kararı! Almanya’da “siyasilere hakaret” ...
Brüksel saldırganları üst düzey kişileri kaçırmayı konuşmuş Brüksel saldırganları üst düzey kişileri kaçırmayı...
Avrupa ülkeleri İsrail’in yeni yerleşim yeri inşa kararını kınadı Avrupa ülkeleri İsrail’in yeni yerleşim yeri...

POLİTİKA HABERLERİ

Hollanda Güvenlik ve Adalet Bakanı Ard van der Steur, "meclisin artık kendisine güven duymadığını" belirterek görevinden istifa ettiğin...

Fransa’da Le Pen’den ulusal para çıkışı! Fransa’da Le Pen’den ulusal ...

Fransa’da cumhurbaşkanlığı seçimlerinde yarışacak aşırı sağcı Ulusal Cephe lideri Marine Le Pen, günlük hayatta ulusal para birimine ge...

Rutte: Ya sev ya terk et! Rutte: Ya sev ya terk et!
Le Pen: AB öldü ama henüz kendisi bilmiyor Le Pen: AB öldü ama henüz kendisi bilmiyor
Merkel Türkiye’yi ziyaret edecek Merkel Türkiye’yi ziyaret edecek
Diyanet-Asscher görüşmesinin detayları açıklandı Diyanet-Asscher görüşmesinin detayları açıkla...

DÜNYA HABERLERİ

TSK, DEAŞ terör örgütünün TSK’nın yürüttüğü kararlı harekattan dolayı ümitlerinin ciddi şekilde kırıldığını ve El Bab'dan çekilmeye hazırlandığını bildirdi....

EKONOMİ HABERLERİ

Aylardır maaşlarını alamayan Türk işçiler greve gitti. İş veren RATP ise imajımız zedelendi diyip davacı oldu. ...

KÖŞE YAZARLARI
YAŞAM HABERLERİ

BİLİM-TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ

PTT çalışanı iPhone’da güvenlik açığı buldu, adını Apple’ın sitesine yazdırdı PTT çalışanı iPhone’da güvenlik açığı b...
Atari giyilebilir oyun sistemiyle geliyor! Atari giyilebilir oyun sistemiyle geliyor!
Uçan Araba İçin Tarih Verildi Uçan Araba İçin Tarih Verildi
Kargoyu ‘drone’lar taşıyacak Kargoyu ‘drone’lar taşıyacak
Facebook’tan bir bomba daha! Facebook’tan bir bomba daha!
FM radyo yayınına son veren ilk ülke olacak FM radyo yayınına son veren ilk ülke olacak...
ABD’de Türk öğrenci, yeni bir tür galaksi keşfetti ABD’de Türk öğrenci, yeni bir tür galak...
Bilim adamından şok keşif! Artık hasta olmuyorum… Bilim adamından şok keşif! Artık hasta olmuyo...
WhatsApp bu telefonlarda artık çalışmayacak! WhatsApp bu telefonlarda artık çalışmayacak!...
Bilim dünyasını değiştirecek 10 buluş Bilim dünyasını değiştirecek 10 buluş
3. SAYFA HABERLERİ

SPOR HABERLERİ

Futbolda FETÖ depremi! Süper Final’e soruşturma Futbolda FETÖ depremi! Süper Final&...
Ergi Kırkın Avustralya Açık’tan elendi Ergi Kırkın Avustralya Açık’t...
Futbolda devrim! Ofsayt tarih mi oluyor? Futbolda devrim! Ofsayt tarih mi oluyor?

FIFA'da teknik geliştirme direktörlüğü görevini sürdüren Hollanda efsanesi Marco van Basten, futbolda radikal kural değişikliklerini konu alan bir dizi öneri açıkladı....

Kanada’daki Türk gencin milli takım sevinci Kanada’daki Türk gencin milli...
İpek Soylu-Maria Irigoyen çifti Avustralya’ya veda etti İpek Soylu-Maria Irigoyen çifti Avu...
Namaz kıldı ortalık karıştı! “Sınır dışı edin” Namaz kıldı ortalık karıştı! “...
Samsunspor’a Hollandalı golcü Samsunspor’a Hollandalı golcü...
TAKIMLAR O G B M A Y Av P
1Medipol Başakşehir19126137122542
2Beşiktaş18125134142041
3Galatasaray19123438182039
4Fenerbahçe19105438182035
5Antalyaspor199462322131
6Atiker Konyaspor187652218427
7Osmanlıspor FK196942321227
8Bursaspor198382121027
9Trabzonspor198381921-227
10Karabükspor197392227-524
11Gençlerbirliği185851716123
12Kasımpaşa186392126-521
13Akhisar Bld.195681124-1321
14Rizespor1954102031-1119
15Aytemiz Alanyaspor1953112640-1418
16Kayserispor1944111832-1416
17Adanaspor1835101626-1014
18Gaziantepspor1832131534-1911