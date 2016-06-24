GÜNDEM HABERLERİ

83.128 %-0.5
987.67 %0.32
3.8324 %0.68
4.1205 %0.67
|TAKIMLAR
|O
|G
|B
|M
|A
|Y
|Av
|P
|1
|Beşiktaş
|18
|12
|5
|1
|34
|14
|20
|41
|2
|Medipol Başakşehir
|18
|11
|6
|1
|36
|12
|24
|39
|3
|Galatasaray
|18
|11
|3
|4
|32
|18
|14
|36
|4
|Fenerbahçe
|18
|10
|5
|3
|37
|14
|23
|35
|5
|Antalyaspor
|18
|8
|4
|6
|21
|21
|0
|28
|6
|Atiker Konyaspor
|18
|7
|6
|5
|22
|18
|4
|27
|7
|Bursaspor
|18
|8
|3
|7
|21
|20
|1
|27
|8
|Osmanlıspor FK
|18
|6
|8
|4
|22
|20
|2
|26
|9
|Karabükspor
|18
|7
|3
|8
|22
|26
|-4
|24
|10
|Trabzonspor
|18
|7
|3
|8
|15
|21
|-6
|24
|11
|Gençlerbirliği
|17
|5
|7
|5
|16
|15
|1
|22
|12
|Kasımpaşa
|18
|6
|3
|9
|21
|26
|-5
|21
|13
|Akhisar Bld.
|18
|5
|6
|7
|11
|18
|-7
|21
|14
|Aytemiz Alanyaspor
|18
|5
|3
|10
|25
|38
|-13
|18
|15
|Rizespor
|18
|4
|4
|10
|19
|31
|-12
|16
|16
|Adanaspor
|18
|3
|5
|10
|16
|26
|-10
|14
|17
|Kayserispor
|18
|3
|4
|11
|14
|31
|-17
|13
|18
|Gaziantepspor
|17
|3
|2
|12
|15
|30
|-15
|11
|TAKIMLAR
|O
|G
|B
|M
|A
|Y
|Av
|P
|1
|Eskişehirspor
|18
|11
|4
|3
|35
|21
|14
|34
|2
|Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor
|18
|10
|4
|4
|27
|17
|10
|34
|3
|Sivasspor
|18
|9
|5
|4
|27
|16
|11
|32
|4
|Göztepe
|18
|9
|5
|4
|31
|22
|9
|32
|5
|Giresunspor
|18
|7
|6
|5
|23
|17
|6
|27
|6
|Boluspor
|18
|8
|3
|7
|28
|31
|-3
|27
|7
|Ümraniyespor
|17
|7
|5
|5
|22
|16
|6
|26
|8
|Denizlispor
|18
|8
|4
|6
|27
|21
|6
|25
|9
|Balıkesirspor
|17
|6
|6
|5
|30
|20
|10
|24
|10
|A. Demirspor
|18
|5
|10
|3
|19
|18
|1
|22
|11
|Altınordu
|18
|5
|7
|6
|23
|25
|-2
|22
|12
|Şanlıurfaspor
|18
|5
|6
|7
|17
|16
|1
|21
|13
|Gaziantep BŞB
|18
|5
|4
|9
|21
|26
|-5
|19
|14
|Bandırmaspor
|18
|4
|6
|8
|17
|22
|-5
|18
|15
|Elazığspor
|18
|5
|6
|7
|17
|19
|-2
|15
|16
|Manisaspor
|18
|3
|8
|7
|18
|29
|-11
|14
|17
|Samsunspor
|18
|2
|5
|11
|6
|26
|-20
|11
|18
|Mersin İ.Y
|18
|3
|4
|11
|13
|39
|-26
|10