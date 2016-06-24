GÜNDEM HABERLERİ

Avrupa'nın Güçlü Medyası
Hollanda'da vatandaş kime inansın ?
"Yurt dışındaki vatandaşlarımız istedikleri temsilcilikte oy kullanabilecek."
Hollanda'nın tarım ihracatı 85 milyar avroya ulaştı
Görmez, Türk imamlara yönelik 'casusluk' suçlamasını redetti
Hollanda THY'de bayrak İnceosman'da
İstanbul Emniyet Müdürlüğü'nde çatışma

İstanbul Emniyet Müdürlüğü'nde 10-15 el silah sesi duyulduğu bildirildi....

İngiltere'de Müslümanlarla ilgili yanlış haberlere karşı mücadele

İngiltere Müslüman Konseyi Genel Sekreter Yardımcısı Mikdad Versi, İngiliz basınında yer alan İslam dini ve Müslümanlarla ilgili yanlış ve hatalı haberleri düzeltmek amaç...

Donald Trump resmen ABD Başkanı

8 Kasım 2016'daki seçimleri kazanan Donald Trump, ABD Kongresindeki törende Yüksek Mahkeme Başyargıcı John Roberts'ın huzurunda yemin ederek ABD'nin 45. Başkanı oldu....

Hollanda’da vatandaş kime inansın ? Hollanda’da vatandaş kime inansın ?

Gözaltı ölümlerinde polisin açıklaması Hollanda polisini zan altında kalmaktan kurtaracak mı?...

Evde bakım firması Pınar'a uyarı

Hollanda'da Roosendaal kentinde bulunan Evde bakım firması Pınar, Sağlık müfettişliği tarafından uyarı aldı....

“Yurt dışındaki vatandaşlarımız istedikleri temsilcilikte oy kullanabilecek.” “Yurt dışındaki vatandaşlarımız istedikleri temsilcilikte oy kullanabilecek.”...

Yüksek Seçim Kurulu (YSK) yurt dışı seçmen kütüğüne kayıtlı seçmenlerin, oy verme günlerinde bulundukları yerlerdeki temsilciliklerde de oy kullanabileceğine karar verdi....

Hollanda’nın tarım ihracatı 85 milyar avroya ulaştı Hollanda’nın tarım ihracatı 85 mil...
Görmez, Türk imamlara yönelik ‘casusluk’ suçlamasını redetti Görmez, Türk imamlara yönelik ‘casusluk’...
Futbolda devrim! Ofsayt tarih mi oluyor?
Atari giyilebilir oyun sistemiyle geliyor!

İngiltere’de Müslümanlarla ilgili yanlış haberlere karşı mücadele İngiltere’de Müslümanlarla ilgili yanlış haberlere karşı mücadele

İngiltere Müslüman Konseyi Genel Sekreter Yardımcısı Mikdad Versi, İngiliz basınında yer alan İslam dini ve Müslümanlarla ilgili yanlış ve hatalı haberleri düzeltmek amaçlı proje başlattı....

Hollanda’da vatandaş kime inansın ? Hollanda’da vatandaş kime inansın ?
Evde bakım firması Pınar’a uyarı Evde bakım firması Pınar’a uyarı
“Yurt dışındaki vatandaşlarımız istedikleri temsilcilikte oy kullanabilecek.” “Yurt dışındaki vatandaşlarımız istedikleri temsil...
Görmez, Türk imamlara yönelik ‘casusluk’ suçlamasını redetti Görmez, Türk imamlara yönelik ‘casusluk’ suçlaması...
Almanya'dan MİT itirafı: Rahatsızız

Merkel Türkiye’yi ziyaret edecek Merkel Türkiye’yi ziyaret edecek

Almanya Başbakanı Angela Merkel, şubat ayının ilk haftasında Türkiye’ye çalışma ziyaretinde bulunacak....

Diyanet-Asscher görüşmesinin detayları açıklandı

Hollanda Diyanet Vakfı ile Sosyal İşler ve Çalışma Bakanı Lodewijk Asscher görüşmesinde kurumun imamlar ve finans konularıyla ilgili ba...

" Polis devletin para kazanması için ceza kesemez "
Gündüz de hız sınırı 130 km olacak
Türkiye düşmanı Cem Özdemir Yeşillerin Başbakan adayı oldu
Rutte'nin PVV açıklaması tartışma başlattı

Donald Trump resmen ABD Başkanı Donald Trump resmen ABD Başkanı

8 Kasım 2016'daki seçimleri kazanan Donald Trump, ABD Kongresindeki törende Yüksek Mahkeme Başyargıcı John Roberts'ın huzurunda yemin ederek ABD'nin 45. Başkanı...

Hollanda’nın tarım ihracatı 85 milyar avroya ulaştı Hollanda’nın tarım ihracatı 85 milyar avroya ulaştı

Toplam 85 milyar avroya ulaşan 2016 tarım ihracatının, Rusya'nın uyguladığı ambargoya rağmen, yeni pazarların araştırılması sayesinde elde edildiği bildirildi...

Atari giyilebilir oyun sistemiyle geliyor!
Uçan Araba İçin Tarih Verildi
Kargoyu 'drone'lar taşıyacak
Facebook'tan bir bomba daha!
FM radyo yayınına son veren ilk ülke olacak
ABD'de Türk öğrenci, yeni bir tür galaksi keşfetti
Bilim adamından şok keşif! Artık hasta olmuyorum…
WhatsApp bu telefonlarda artık çalışmayacak!
Bilim dünyasını değiştirecek 10 buluş
Galaxy S6 Edge de Alev Aldı!
Futbolda devrim! Ofsayt tarih mi oluyor?
Kanada'daki Türk gencin milli takım sevinci
İpek Soylu-Maria Irigoyen çifti Avustralya’ya veda etti İpek Soylu-Maria Irigoyen çifti Avustralya’y...

Avustralya Açık Tenis Turnuvası'nın çift kadınlar müsabakalarında milli tenisçi İpek Soylu ve partneri Maria Irigoyen, Çek Krejcikova ve Kazak Voskoboeva çiftine 2-1 yeni...

Namaz kıldı ortalık karıştı! "Sınır dışı edin"
Samsunspor'a Hollandalı golcü
Çağla Büyükakçay, Fransız tenisçi Dodin ile eşleşti
FIFA Dünya Kupası kararını açıkladı
