Bilgiler vergi dairesinde güvende değil Bilgiler vergi dairesinde güvende değil
AB ‘roaming’ ücretiyle vedalaşıyor AB ‘roaming’ ücretiyle vedalaşıyo...
‘Oku’rsanız ‘EVET’ diyeceksiniz ‘Oku’rsanız ‘EVET’ diyeceksiniz
Beş yaşındaki kızını boğan Türk anne kendini astı Beş yaşındaki kızını boğan Türk anne kendini ...
” 15 Mart oyunuzu kullanın oynanan oyunu bozun ” ” 15 Mart oyunuzu kullanın oynanan oyun...
Entegrasyon mu yoksa kabullenmemek mi ? Entegrasyon mu yoksa kabullenmemek mi ?

Hollanda'da son yıllarda sürekli entegrasyonun başarılı olamadığını ifade eden yetkililer aynı zamanda bu durumun karşılıklı olduğunu unutup üzerlerine düşen 'kabullenme'...

Cinsel istismarda bulunan polis memuru görevden alındı Cinsel istismarda bulunan polis memuru görevden alındı

Hollanda'da çalışma saatleri içerisinde 17 yaşında olduğunu bildiği bir kadınla cinsel içerikli mesajlaşmalarının ortaya çıkmasının ardından bir polis memuru görevinden a...

NOS’de anti Telegraaf da Müslümanların yanında NOS’de anti Telegraaf da Müslümanların yanında

Hollanda'da sabah saatlerinde NOS'de SGP partisi ile ilgili İslam karşıtı söylemler yer alırken akşam saatlerinde ise Telegraaf gazetesinde camileri korumak istedikleri b...

Merkel ziyareti Türk-Alman ilişkilerini güçlendirmeli Merkel ziyareti Türk-Alman ilişkilerini güçlendirmeli

Yeneroğlu, “Almanya Şansölyesi Angela Merkel’in ziyaretinin Türkiye ve Almanya’daki Türkiye kökenliler ile dayanışma açısından açık bir mesaj vermesini istiyoruz.” ifadel...

Bilgiler vergi dairesinde güvende değil Bilgiler vergi dairesinde güvende değil

Hollanda'da vatandaş ve firmaların bilgilerinin vergi dairesine ait sistemde güvenli olmadıkları belirtildi....

Volkswagen yine ceza ödeyecek Volkswagen yine ceza ödeyecek

Alman otomobil devi Volkswagen, dizel otomobillerde özel bir programla emisyon değerlerini düşük gösterdiği için ABD’de bir kez daha milyar dolarlık cezayla karşı karşıya...

GÜNDEM HABERLERİ

Entegrasyon mu yoksa kabullenmemek mi ? Entegrasyon mu yoksa kabullenmemek mi ?

Hollanda'da son yıllarda sürekli entegrasyonun başarılı olamadığını ifade eden yetkililer aynı zamanda bu durumun karşılıklı olduğunu unutup üzerlerine düşen 'kabullenme' görevini üstlenmedi...

Schiphol’de sistem çöktü Schiphol’de sistem çöktü

POLİTİKA HABERLERİ

Yeneroğlu, “Almanya Şansölyesi Angela Merkel’in ziyaretinin Türkiye ve Almanya’daki Türkiye kökenliler ile dayanışma açısından açık bir...

Hollanda'da 15 Mart tarihinde gerçekleşecek olan genel seçime katılacak partilerin sayısı şartlara uymadıkları için 81'den 31'e geriled...

DÜNYA HABERLERİ

ABD uçakları İdlib’de Kızılay binasını vurdu ABD uçakları İdlib’de Kızılay binasını vurdu

ABD'ye ait uçaklar, Suriye'nin İdlib şehrindeki Arap Kızılayı'nı vurdu. Saldırıda ölü ve yaralıların olduğu belirtiliyor....

EKONOMİ HABERLERİ

Alman otomobil devi Volkswagen, dizel otomobillerde özel bir programla emisyon değerlerini düşük gösterdiği için ABD’de bir kez daha milyar dolarlık cezayla kar...

KÖŞE YAZARLARI
YAŞAM HABERLERİ

BİLİM-TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ

3. SAYFA HABERLERİ

SPOR HABERLERİ

Ergi Kırkın Avustralya Açık’tan elendi Ergi Kırkın Avustralya Açık’tan elendi

Avustralya Açık'ta genç erkekler kategorisi ikinci turunda Ferguson'a 2-0 yenilen Ergi Kırkın, turnuvaya veda etti....

TAKIMLAR O G B M A Y Av P
1Beşiktaş19135139152444
2Medipol Başakşehir19126137122542
3Galatasaray19123438182039
4Fenerbahçe19105438182035
5Antalyaspor199462322131
6Osmanlıspor FK196942321227
7Atiker Konyaspor197662323027
8Bursaspor198382121027
9Trabzonspor198381921-227
10Karabükspor197392227-524
11Gençlerbirliği185851716123
12Kasımpaşa1963102128-721
13Akhisar Bld.195681124-1321
14Rizespor1954102031-1119
15Aytemiz Alanyaspor1953112640-1418
16Adanaspor1945101826-817
17Kayserispor1944111832-1416
18Gaziantepspor1832131534-1911