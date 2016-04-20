GÜNDEM HABERLERİ

Avrupa'nın Güçlü Medyası
Polis: Culemborg yangını kundaklama Polis: Culemborg yangını kundaklama

Polis, Hollanda'nın Culemborg kentinde yapılması plananan caminin binasının kundaklandığını belirtti....

OHAL kapsamında yurt dışında yaşayan ve adres değişikliği yapmaması nedeniyle referandumda oy kullanamayacak yaklaşık 1 milyon seçmenin oy kullanmasının önü açıldı....

Belediye başkanı hakkında suç duyurusu Belediye başkanı hakkında suç duyurusu

Hollanda'da Bond van Wetsovertreders ohal ilan edip sığınmacılara ev hapsi veren belediye başkanı hakkında suç duyurusunda bulundu. ...

Hollanda'da son dönemlerde ekonomik krizden dolayı konut kredisi (hypotheek) başvuruları ciddi bir düşüş yaşamıştı. 2016 yılında ise başvuruların zirve yaptığı belirtildi...

Pedofil çetesine üye olduğu belirtilen Hollandalı öğretmenin çocuklara tehditle hem istismarda bulunup hem de kasıtlı olarak hiv bulaştırdığı aktarıldı....

Hollanda'da eğitim bakanı Jet Bussemaker'ın 'herkes için eşit şartlarda eğitim' çalışmasında atılan ilk adımla birlikte ailelerin karının yaklaşık 700 euroyu bulduğu bild...

AB’de işsizlik 24 ülkede azaldı AB’de işsizlik 24 ülkede azaldı

Polis, Hollanda'nın Culemborg kentinde yapılması plananan caminin binasının kundaklandığını belirtti....

Hollanda'da eğitim bakanı Jet Bussemaker'ın 'herkes için eşit şartlarda eğitim' çalışmasında atılan ilk adımla birlikte ailelerin karın...

PKK ve FETÖ terör örgütlerinin cirit attığı Almanya'da Türklerin ağırlıklı olduğu Alman Demokratlar Birliği (ADD)'ye baskılar artmaya b...

Terör Kudüs’ü kana buladı Terör Kudüs’ü kana buladı

İsrail'in işgal ettiği kudüs kentinde bir tırın insanların üzerine doğru yol almasının ardından ölü ve yaralıların olduğu bildirildi....

Hollanda'da son dönemlerde ekonomik krizden dolayı konut kredisi (hypotheek) başvuruları ciddi bir düşüş yaşamıştı. 2016 yılında ise başvuruların zirve yaptığı ...

Hollandalılar hazırlık maçına gelmiyor Hollandalılar hazırlık maçına gelmiyor

Fenerbahçe'nin pazar günü Antalya'da hazırlık maçı yapacağı Hollanda ekibi Go Ahead Eagles takımı, terör olayları nedeniyle Türkiye'ye gelmekten vazgeçtiğini açıkladı...

