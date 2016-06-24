GÜNDEM HABERLERİ

Avrupa'nın Güçlü Medyası
Seçimlerde oy sayacak eleman aranıyor Seçimlerde oy sayacak eleman aranıyor

Hollanda'da İçişleri Bakanı Plasterk'in ''oylar elle sayılacak'' kararı ile attığı son dakika golü belediyeleri zor durumda bıraktı. Acilen oy sayacak elemanlar arandığı ...

İslam düşmanlığında son nokta İslam düşmanlığında son nokta

Süpermarketlerdeki helal ürünlerin üzerine ‘Bu ürünlerden alırsanız terörizme yardım etmiş olursunuz’ yazılı broşürler yapıştırıldı....

Kime oy vereceklerini bilmeyenlere Stemwijzer desteği Kime oy vereceklerini bilmeyenlere Stemwijzer desteği

Hollanda'da 15 Mart 2017 tarihinde gerçekleşecek olan genel seçimde kime oy vereceği konusunda kararsız olan vatandaşların başvurduğu Stemwijzer'ın online olacağı açıklan...

3 Yaşındaki oğluna uyuşturucu vermiş 3 Yaşındaki oğluna uyuşturucu vermiş

Hollanda'da 27 yaşındaki bir babanın 3 yaşındaki oğluna işkence yaptığı ortaya çıkmasının ardından şimdi de çocuğun kanında uyuşturucu tespit edildiği bildirildi....

Gürcüoğlu DEİK-DTİK-Diaspora ve HOTİAD’ı yazdı Gürcüoğlu DEİK-DTİK-Diaspora ve HOTİAD’ı yazdı

Hotiad gibi yerel kurumlar DTİK için bir şube olmamalı. DTİK çalışmaları için fikri ve fiili bir destek veren kurum olmalı....

NVWA’dan tehlikeli zayıflama ürünleri uyarısı ! NVWA’dan tehlikeli zayıflama ürünleri uyarısı !

Hollanda Gıda ve Tüketim Malı Güvenliği Kurumu (NVWA) doğal zayıflama ürünlerinin tehlikeli olması ile ilgili vatandaşı uyardı....

İslam düşmanlığında son nokta İslam düşmanlığında son nokta

Süpermarketlerdeki helal ürünlerin üzerine ‘Bu ürünlerden alırsanız terörizme yardım etmiş olursunuz’ yazılı broşürler yapıştırıldı....

Kadın-erkek ayrı havuz yasaklandı Kadın-erkek ayrı havuz yasaklandı

Hollanda'da 15 Mart 2017 tarihinde gerçekleşecek olan genel seçimde kime oy vereceği konusunda kararsız olan vatandaşların başvurduğu S...

Wilders’ı tramvaya bindirmediler! Wilders’ı tramvaya bindirmediler!

Hollanda’da genel seçimler yaklaştıkça siyasi partilerin oy toplamak için reklam ve tanıtım kampanyaları da hız kazandı....

DENK’e ülke çapında görülmemiş destek DENK’e ülke çapında görülmemiş destek

ABD’den Kim Jong’a: Nükleer ile karşılık veririz! ABD’den Kim Jong’a: Nükleer ile karşılık veririz!

İlk yurtdışı ziyareti kapsamında Güney Kore'nin yolunu tutan ABD Savunma Bakanı James Mattis, Kuzey Kore'yi tehdit etti....

Seçimlerde oy sayacak eleman aranıyor Seçimlerde oy sayacak eleman aranıyor

Hollanda'da İçişleri Bakanı Plasterk'in ''oylar elle sayılacak'' kararı ile attığı son dakika golü belediyeleri zor durumda bıraktı. Acilen oy sayacak elemanlar...

Paralimpik milli okçudan altın madalya Paralimpik milli okçudan altın madalya

Paralimpik milli okçu Oğuzhan Polat, 3. Fazza Uluslararası Okçuluk Şampiyonası'nda altın madalya kazandı....

TAKIMLAR O G B M A Y Av P
1Beşiktaş19135139152444
2Medipol Başakşehir19126137122542
3Galatasaray19123438182039
4Fenerbahçe19105438182035
5Antalyaspor199462322131
6Osmanlıspor FK196942321227
7Atiker Konyaspor197662323027
8Bursaspor198382121027
9Trabzonspor198381921-227
10Karabükspor197392227-524
11Gençlerbirliği185851716123
12Kasımpaşa1963102128-721
13Akhisar Bld.195681124-1321
14Rizespor1954102031-1119
15Aytemiz Alanyaspor1953112640-1418
16Adanaspor1945101826-817
17Kayserispor1944111832-1416
18Gaziantepspor1832131534-1911