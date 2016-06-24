Avrupa'nın Güçlü Medyası
Türkiye Dolar’ı bir yıllığına çiviledi Türkiye Dolar’ı bir yıllığına çiviledi...
Gider ayak başgöz etmek istediler Gider ayak başgöz etmek istediler
Oyuna gelmeyin Oyuna gelmeyin
HDV’nin yeni başkanı belli gibi… HDV’nin yeni başkanı belli gibi…
Hollanda’da vatandaş kime inansın ? Hollanda’da vatandaş kime inansın ?
Fransa’da Le Pen’den ulusal para çıkışı! Fransa’da Le Pen’den ulusal para çıkışı!

Fransa’da cumhurbaşkanlığı seçimlerinde yarışacak aşırı sağcı Ulusal Cephe lideri Marine Le Pen, günlük hayatta ulusal para birimine geçilmesini önerdi....

Almanya’da “siyasilere hakaret” kararı! Almanya’da “siyasilere hakaret” kararı!

Almanya'da Federal Hükümet, “yabancı devlet adamlarına hakareti” düzenleyen ceza yasasının kaldırılmasını öngören tasarıyı onayladı...

Futbolda FETÖ depremi! Süper Final’e soruşturma Futbolda FETÖ depremi! Süper Final’e soruşturma

Futbolda 2008 sonrasının savcılık tarafından incelemeye alındığı iddia edildi. Yönetici, futbolcu, teknik adam ve hakemlerin FETÖ bağlantısı araştırılıyor....

Brüksel saldırganları üst düzey kişileri kaçırmayı konuşmuş Brüksel saldırganları üst düzey kişileri kaçırmayı konuşmuş

Brüksel'de 32 kişinin öldüğü, 300 kişinin de yaralandığı saldırıları gerçekleştiren teröristlerin, üst düzey kişileri kaçırmayı içeren görüşme gerçekleştirdiğine dair ses...

Washington’daki Trump karşıtı gösterilerde 6 gazeteciye gözaltı Washington’daki Trump karşıtı gösterilerde 6 gazeteciye gözaltı

Trump'ın görevini devralmasını protesto etmek amacıyla ABD'nin başkenti Washington'da yapılan gösterileri izlerken gözaltına alınan gazeteci sayısının 6 olduğu duyuruldu....

Avrupa ülkeleri İsrail’in yeni yerleşim yeri inşa kararını kınadı Avrupa ülkeleri İsrail’in yeni yerleşim yeri inşa kararını kınadı

İsrail'in Batı Şeria'da bulunan Yahudi yerleşim birimlerinde 2 bin 500 yeni konutun inşa edilmesi kararı, Avrupa ülkelerinde tepkiyle karşılandı....

GÜNDEM HABERLERİ

Almanya'da Federal Hükümet, “yabancı devlet adamlarına hakareti” düzenleyen ceza yasasının kaldırılmasını öngören tasarıyı onayladı...

DENK Sylvana’dan 30 bin Avro istiyor DENK Sylvana’dan 30 bin Avro istiyor

POLİTİKA HABERLERİ

Fransa’da cumhurbaşkanlığı seçimlerinde yarışacak aşırı sağcı Ulusal Cephe lideri Marine Le Pen, günlük hayatta ulusal para birimine ge...

Hollanda Başbakanı Rutte, sadece yabancılardan değil Hollandalılardan da kurallara uymayacakların ülkeyi terk etmesini istedi....

DÜNYA HABERLERİ

Trump'ın görevini devralmasını protesto etmek amacıyla ABD'nin başkenti Washington'da yapılan gösterileri izlerken gözaltına alınan gazeteci sayısının 6 olduğu ...

EKONOMİ HABERLERİ

Resmi Gazete’nin dünkü sayısında yayımlanan yeni kanun hükmünde kararnamelerle (KHK) ekonomiye ilişkin de 6 önemli önemli düzenleme yapıldı....

SPOR HABERLERİ

