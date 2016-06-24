GÜNDEM HABERLERİ

82.186 %-0.14
986.38 %-0.1
3.8212 %-0.22
4.0645 %-0.16
|TAKIMLAR
|O
|G
|B
|M
|A
|Y
|Av
|P
|1
|Medipol Başakşehir
|17
|11
|6
|0
|36
|11
|25
|39
|2
|Beşiktaş
|17
|11
|5
|1
|30
|13
|17
|38
|3
|Galatasaray
|18
|11
|3
|4
|32
|18
|14
|36
|4
|Fenerbahçe
|17
|9
|5
|3
|36
|14
|22
|32
|5
|Atiker Konyaspor
|18
|7
|6
|5
|22
|18
|4
|27
|6
|Bursaspor
|18
|8
|3
|7
|21
|20
|1
|27
|7
|Osmanlıspor FK
|17
|6
|8
|3
|21
|18
|3
|26
|8
|Antalyaspor
|17
|7
|4
|6
|19
|20
|-1
|25
|9
|Karabükspor
|18
|7
|3
|8
|22
|26
|-4
|24
|10
|Gençlerbirliği
|17
|5
|7
|5
|16
|15
|1
|22
|11
|Kasımpaşa
|17
|6
|3
|8
|21
|25
|-4
|21
|12
|Trabzonspor
|17
|6
|3
|8
|14
|21
|-7
|21
|13
|Akhisar Bld.
|18
|5
|6
|7
|11
|18
|-7
|21
|14
|Aytemiz Alanyaspor
|17
|5
|3
|9
|24
|34
|-10
|18
|15
|Rizespor
|18
|4
|4
|10
|19
|31
|-12
|16
|16
|Adanaspor
|18
|3
|5
|10
|16
|26
|-10
|14
|17
|Kayserispor
|18
|3
|4
|11
|14
|31
|-17
|13
|18
|Gaziantepspor
|17
|3
|2
|12
|15
|30
|-15
|11
|TAKIMLAR
|O
|G
|B
|M
|A
|Y
|Av
|P
|1
|Eskişehirspor
|18
|11
|4
|3
|35
|21
|14
|34
|2
|Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor
|18
|10
|4
|4
|27
|17
|10
|34
|3
|Göztepe
|17
|9
|4
|4
|29
|20
|9
|31
|4
|Sivasspor
|17
|8
|5
|4
|24
|15
|9
|29
|5
|Giresunspor
|18
|7
|6
|5
|23
|17
|6
|27
|6
|Boluspor
|17
|8
|3
|6
|27
|28
|-1
|27
|7
|Balıkesirspor
|17
|6
|6
|5
|30
|20
|10
|24
|8
|Denizlispor
|17
|8
|3
|6
|27
|21
|6
|24
|9
|Ümraniyespor
|16
|6
|5
|5
|21
|16
|5
|23
|10
|Altınordu
|18
|5
|7
|6
|23
|25
|-2
|22
|11
|Şanlıurfaspor
|17
|5
|6
|6
|17
|15
|2
|21
|12
|A. Demirspor
|17
|4
|10
|3
|18
|18
|0
|19
|13
|Gaziantep BŞB
|17
|5
|3
|9
|19
|24
|-5
|18
|14
|Bandırmaspor
|17
|4
|5
|8
|17
|22
|-5
|17
|15
|Elazığspor
|18
|5
|6
|7
|17
|19
|-2
|15
|16
|Manisaspor
|18
|3
|8
|7
|18
|29
|-11
|14
|17
|Samsunspor
|17
|2
|5
|10
|6
|25
|-19
|11
|18
|Mersin İ.Y
|18
|3
|4
|11
|13
|39
|-26
|10