GÜNDEM HABERLERİ

|TAKIMLAR
|O
|G
|B
|M
|A
|Y
|Av
|P
|1
|Beşiktaş
|19
|13
|5
|1
|39
|15
|24
|44
|2
|Medipol Başakşehir
|19
|12
|6
|1
|37
|12
|25
|42
|3
|Galatasaray
|19
|12
|3
|4
|38
|18
|20
|39
|4
|Fenerbahçe
|19
|10
|5
|4
|38
|18
|20
|35
|5
|Antalyaspor
|19
|9
|4
|6
|23
|22
|1
|31
|6
|Osmanlıspor FK
|19
|6
|9
|4
|23
|21
|2
|27
|7
|Atiker Konyaspor
|19
|7
|6
|6
|23
|23
|0
|27
|8
|Bursaspor
|19
|8
|3
|8
|21
|21
|0
|27
|9
|Trabzonspor
|19
|8
|3
|8
|19
|21
|-2
|27
|10
|Karabükspor
|19
|7
|3
|9
|22
|27
|-5
|24
|11
|Gençlerbirliği
|18
|5
|8
|5
|17
|16
|1
|23
|12
|Kasımpaşa
|19
|6
|3
|10
|21
|28
|-7
|21
|13
|Akhisar Bld.
|19
|5
|6
|8
|11
|24
|-13
|21
|14
|Rizespor
|19
|5
|4
|10
|20
|31
|-11
|19
|15
|Aytemiz Alanyaspor
|19
|5
|3
|11
|26
|40
|-14
|18
|16
|Adanaspor
|19
|4
|5
|10
|18
|26
|-8
|17
|17
|Kayserispor
|19
|4
|4
|11
|18
|32
|-14
|16
|18
|Gaziantepspor
|18
|3
|2
|13
|15
|34
|-19
|11
|1
|Eskişehirspor
|19
|11
|5
|3
|36
|22
|14
|35
|2
|Göztepe
|19
|10
|5
|4
|32
|22
|10
|35
|3
|Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor
|19
|10
|4
|5
|27
|20
|7
|34
|4
|Sivasspor
|19
|9
|5
|5
|27
|17
|10
|32
|5
|Giresunspor
|19
|8
|6
|5
|24
|17
|7
|30
|6
|Boluspor
|19
|8
|3
|8
|29
|33
|-4
|27
|7
|Denizlispor
|19
|8
|5
|6
|28
|22
|6
|26
|8
|Ümraniyespor
|18
|7
|5
|6
|24
|21
|3
|26
|9
|Balıkesirspor
|18
|6
|6
|6
|30
|21
|9
|24
|10
|A. Demirspor
|19
|5
|11
|3
|20
|19
|1
|23
|11
|Şanlıurfaspor
|19
|5
|7
|7
|18
|17
|1
|22
|12
|Gaziantep BŞB
|19
|6
|4
|9
|24
|27
|-3
|22
|13
|Altınordu
|19
|5
|7
|7
|23
|26
|-3
|22
|14
|Elazığspor
|19
|6
|6
|7
|19
|20
|-1
|18
|15
|Bandırmaspor
|19
|4
|6
|9
|18
|25
|-7
|18
|16
|Manisaspor
|19
|4
|8
|7
|23
|31
|-8
|17
|17
|Samsunspor
|19
|3
|5
|11
|9
|26
|-17
|14
|18
|Mersin İ.Y
|19
|4
|4
|11
|14
|39
|-25
|13